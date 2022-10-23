2 SEC Teams Jump Into Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll

By Jason Hall

October 23, 2022

Two more SEC teams have moved into the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll for Week 9 released on Sunday (October 23) following big wins on Saturday (October 22).

South Carolina, who spent the entire season unranked prior to Sunday, ranked No. 25 overall following an upset win against Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium in Week 7.

LSU, who fell out of the top 25 poll after a Week 6 loss to Tennessee, moved back into the AP poll with a 45-20 blowout win against then-No. 15 Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium.

All of the top 6 teams remained in the same position in the Week 8 poll, while No. 7 TCU, No. 8 Oregon, No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 USC all moved up with wins on Saturday.

The full Week 9 AP Poll is listed below:

  1. Georgia (SEC)- 7-0 (-)
  2. Ohio State (Big Ten)- 6-0 (-)
  3. Tennessee (SEC)- 6-0 (-)
  4. Michigan (Big Ten)- 6-0 (-)
  5. Clemson (ACC)- 7-0 (-)
  6. Alabama (SEC)- 6-1 (-)
  7. TCU (Big 12)- 7-0 (+1)
  8. Oregon (Pac-12)- 6-1 (+2)
  9. Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 6-1 (+2)
  10. USC (Pac-12)- 6-1 (+2)/Wake Forest (ACC)- 6-1 (+3)
  11. (N/A)
  12. UCLA (Pac-12)- 6-1 (-3)
  13. Penn State (Big Ten)- 6-1 (+3)
  14. Utah (Pac-12)- 5-2 (+1)
  15. Ole Miss (SEC)- 7-1 (-8)
  16. Syracuse (ACC)- 6-1 (-2)
  17. Illinois (Big Ten)- 6-1 (+1)
  18. LSU (SEC)- 6-2 (-)
  19. Kentucky (SEC)- 5-2 (-)
  20. Cincinnati (AAC)- 6-1 (+1)
  21. North Carolina (ACC)- 6-1 (+1)
  22. Kansas State (Big 12)- 5-2 (-5)
  23. Tulane (AAC)- 7-1 (+2)
  24. NC State State (ACC)- 5-2 (-1)
  25. South Carolina (SEC)- 5-2 (-)
