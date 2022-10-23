Blink-182's 'Edging' Already Achieved An Impressive Feat

Last week, blink-182 made their official return with Tom DeLonge with "Edging" — their first song together in 10 years. Of course, fans were ecstatic about the reunion, but that's not where the song's success ended. As Billboard reports, the single had the best start on rock radio in eight years, debuting at No. 2 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. Just eight songs have debuted this high in the charts 13-year history, with The Black Keys' "Fever" most recently achieving the feat in 2014. "Edging" already ties blink's highest ranked song on the chart — 2016's "Bored to Death," which peaked at No. 2.

DeLonge expressed his excitement with the response to the song in a recent Instagram post. "I’m so happy about the response to EDGING!" he wrote. "it’s a perfect, fun, and cool way to remind everybody that we are not only back but having a f**king blast AGAIN. And, the other songs on this album are so progressive, and so f**king cool, I cannot wait for you all to hear what I (and we) personally are so f**king proud of. Mark, Travis and I have written an album that I believe people are going to be blown away by. I’m holding my breath - and, I literally can’t wait for you guys to hear the diverse, sprawling, and hard-hitting, songs that show so much growth. Game on, f**kers. ❤️🔥@blink182"

Though they have yet to detail the new album, the trio plan to hit the road for an extensive world tour next year.