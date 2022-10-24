Big Sean Says He's Taking Time Off From Rap To Focus On Fatherhood
By Tony M. Centeno
October 24, 2022
Big Sean is getting ready to become a dad for the first time. While he and his girl Jhene Aiko wait for their new baby boy to arrive, the Detroit rapper plans to take some time away from the music industry to focus on fatherhood.
On Monday, October 24, TMZ posted their quick interview with Sean while he was at Los Angeles International airport. During their conversation, he opened up about his struggle to find the perfect name for his incoming son. As far as his rap career goes, Sean isn't leaving the game indefinitely but he did say he's taking some time off.
"I'm definitely taking some time for it to just be us," Sean said. "Can't really put a time limit on it. You gotta feel it out. Shout to all the mothers and dads doin' it."
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have been showing off Aiko's baby bump since they formally announced her pregnancy back in July. Both artists have traveled to various places like Sean's hometown of Detroit ahead of the baby's birth. Earlier this month, they celebrated the impending arrival of their first child together during a lavish baby shower. Aiko's baby bump continued to steal show while Sean became a trending topic over his Burberry shirt. Last weekend, the Twenty88 couple confirmed the gender of their child during a performance of the their 2012 hit "I'm Gonna Be."
"Make some noise for my baby boy!" Sean told the crowd.
The couple hasn't revealed their baby's due date but it's probable that the child will arrive sometime soon.