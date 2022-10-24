Resident Causes $20 Million In Damage To California Building

The 100 Van Ness apartment building operated as usual before an unexpected event unfolded on the morning of October 11th. According to KTVU, a resident opened a "high-pressured fire hose valve" in the hallway of the 11th floor and the entire space began to flood. In fact, the hose valve that 46-year-old Michael Nien opened was so powerful, that it caused water to blast through the walls of the floor and into the lobbies of other floors.

KTVU mentioned that the building is 29-stories high and at least 100 rooms in the building were entirely damaged as a result of the incident. When officers tried to arrest Nien, he bit them and "threw urine" in their faces. In the wake of the flood, residents were unable to use the elevator and had to climb up and down 29 flights of stairs for days. Nien's attorney, in addition to the San Francisco Fire Department, stated that Nien was experiencing a "mental health crisis" when he opened the hose valve. During the court hearing, it was stated that damages from the flood would cost a whopping $20 million.

KTVU noted that Nien was charged with resisting arrest and vandalism, and is currently being held without bail. He will undergo a "mental health assessment" before further decision is made.