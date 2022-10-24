Christina Perri Welcomes 'Rainbow' Baby 2 Years After Devastating Losses

Congratulations to the happy family! Christina Perri gave birth to her and husband Paul Costabile's "magical double rainbow baby" two years after the couple experienced two devastating pregnancy losses.

The "A Thousand Years" singer took to Instagram on Sunday (October 23) to announce that she and Costabile had welcomed their daughter, Pixie Rose Costabile, the day before, sharing a black and white photo of Perri cradling her newborn to her chest at the hospital. Perri first revealed she was expecting back in May, sharing an adorable video with their first daughter.

"She's here!" Perri captioned the sweet pic. "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: pixie rose costabile."