Christina Perri Welcomes 'Rainbow' Baby 2 Years After Devastating Losses
By Sarah Tate
October 24, 2022
Congratulations to the happy family! Christina Perri gave birth to her and husband Paul Costabile's "magical double rainbow baby" two years after the couple experienced two devastating pregnancy losses.
The "A Thousand Years" singer took to Instagram on Sunday (October 23) to announce that she and Costabile had welcomed their daughter, Pixie Rose Costabile, the day before, sharing a black and white photo of Perri cradling her newborn to her chest at the hospital. Perri first revealed she was expecting back in May, sharing an adorable video with their first daughter.
"She's here!" Perri captioned the sweet pic. "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: pixie rose costabile."
Pixie joins big sister Carmella, whom the couple welcomed in 2018 one month after their December 2017 wedding, per E! News.
The couple's "rainbow baby" comes two years after they experienced two heartbreaking losses. In January 2020, Perri announced she had suffered a miscarriage about 11 weeks into her second pregnancy, but shared in July of that year that she was expecting again. However, she was hospitalized about four months later from due to pregnancy complications, giving birth prematurely to a daughter three days later. Sadly, Perri shared the devastating news that their newborn had passed away after being "born silent."
The "Jar of Hearts" singer opened up about the "worst experience," saying that she, Costabile and Carmella "all wrap each other up in love and in sadness every day" as they learned to navigate their grief. Perri chose to share her experience to "help change the story [and] stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame" and to remind "all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you."