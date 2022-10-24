Colorado Is Home To One Of America's Most Haunted Hotels

As Halloween approaches, people are looking to get their scares and thrills from haunted houses, spooky graveyards, abandoned hospitals, and other supernatural sites. Notable locations for paranormal activity are hotels.

While known for their comfort and convenience, the long winding hallways and occasional dubious acts often make them perfect for disturbing tales. They've also been setpieces for iconic horror movies and media, as well.

That's why Cheapism found the top haunted hotels in America. An iconic Colorado hotel landed on the list: The Stanley Hotel! Here's why writers chose this popular destination:

"The Stanley Hotel, a historic Colorado property with stately Georgian architecture that originally opened in 1909, was the real-life inspiration for Stephen King's book 'The Shining,' after the author stayed here with his wife for a night in 1974. Hotel staff host nightly ghost tours, and say the hotel's original owner, F.O. Stanley, haunts the hotel along with his wife, dressed in formal attire on the main staircase. Guests have reported hearing ballroom piano keys (with no one at the piano) and children laughing, and claim Room 217 is haunted by a former housekeeper who was electrocuted during a thunderstorm."