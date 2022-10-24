Ed Sheeran Is Filming A Tell-All Documentary About His Life

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he's filming a tell-all documentary that will explore both his personal and professional life. The hitmaker made the exciting announcement while talking to The Sun. "We are shooting a documentary at the minute about my life," he revealed, "and there was a big conversation about what we include."

Sheeran continued, "As it is honest . . . there is no point in putting something in if there is something detrimental to my life. It is a very fine line, it is why I live in Suffolk and not in LA. My life as a celebrity is turned on when I am in New York, but at home I am a friend, a dad, a husband, a son. You can’t bring celebrity baggage to home.”

As he continued to film the untitled documentary, Sheeran will continue his Mathematics Tour until 2026, according to The Sun. "I am in the most creative part of my life," he shared.

Sheeran also talked about his forthcoming album. "The pressure of every album having to be this gargantuan pop machine is off. I feel I have had five of them now and now is the time to explore doing stuff and taking risks. I am going to be on a stadium tour for years, so even if put out an album and it bombs, I’m still playing to 90,000 people a night. I don’t feel the pressure of it. We will finish in 2026."

Sheeran will soon be bringing his show to the US, marking his first tour dates in the country in nearly five years.

Ed Sheeran
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.