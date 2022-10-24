Former Tennessee State Rep Charged With DUI After Nashville Crash

A former Tennessee state representative is facing multiple charges after reportedly driving under the influence and resisting arrest following an overnight crash in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the scene of a two-car injury crash at 1st Avenue and Broadway around 11 p.m. Saturday (October 22) where they noted that one driver, identified as 38-year-old former state representative Jeremy Durham, appeared to be impaired, per WKRN. He was reportedly slurring his speech and had dilated pupils while also appearing unsteady on his feet.

Durham was arrested after he allegedly tried to walk away from the scene and pull away from an officer as he attempted to place handcuffs on Durham. During a search of his person, officers said they found a green metal grinder with marijuana residue inside. Another officer reported a strong odor of alcohol on Durham's breath as he sat in the patrol car.

Given that he was one of the drivers at the time of the crash, officers asked Durham if they could perform a field sobriety test, but they said he refused the request and repeatedly said "lawyer."

Durham was charged with resisting arrest and driving under the influence as well as unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bond around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Durham served as a Tennessee State Representative until he was removed from office in 2016 in a 70-2 vote following allegations that he harassed at least 22 women at the Capitol.