Major Update On Jets Rookie Breece Hall's Injury Status

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall appears to be ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.

Hall seemingly confirmed a report by ESPN that he suffered a torn ACL and minor meniscus injury during Sunday's win against the Denver Broncos on Monday (October 24) via Twitter.

"Appreciate the endless love and support! Another step along the journey, see y’all soon," Hall wrote in a quote-tweet response to the report.

Hall went down during the second quarter of Sunday's 16-9 win at Denver, having already recorded 72 yards and one touchdown -- a 62-yard first quarter run -- on just four rushing attempts.

The former Iowa State standout was enjoying a breakout rookie campaign prior to the injury, having led the Jets with 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 rushing attempts (5.8 yards per carry).

"He's a heck of a football player," head coach Robert Saleh said of Hall while addressing reporters after the game via ESPN. "When you lose great football players, it's not good."

Second-year running back Michael Carter took over in Hall's absence on Sunday, recording 29 yards on 13 rushing attempts, as well as two receptions for 45 yards.

The Jets, who haven't made the playoffs since 2010, are currently 5-2, which is already equal to or surpassing their win total in five of the past six seasons.