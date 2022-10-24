Man Attacked After Bear Breaks Into Tennessee Cabin

A man visiting Gatlinburg over the weekend was attacked by a black bear after it managed to get inside his cabin.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed that a man sustained injuries to his head and back after a black bear entered his rental cabin near downtown Gatlinburg and charged at him, per WATE. Officials say the bear managed to enter the cabin through a set of locked French doors, adding that the doors were not deadbolted. The animal charged the man as he walked into the kitchen around 11 p.m. Saturday (October 22), injuring his head and scratching his back as he fled to his bedroom to call 911.

The man refused treatment from responding personnel but was driven to a local hospital by family where he was treated for his injuries and released.

TWRA officials set a trap for the bear at the scene and captured the animal, which was described as a 2 or 3 year old 209-pound female without cubs. The bear was euthanized on Sunday and hair samples have been sent out for DNA analysis. Additionally, the bear's claws were swabbed to test for human blood.

"We are hopeful that DNA analysis will be conclusive however it may take time to get the results," a TWRA official said in an email. "From what I understand, the presence of human hemoglobin under the bears claws is a quicker test and will also be a very good indicator that this is the bear responsible."