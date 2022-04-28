WATCH: Brawling Bears Caught On Camera Fighting On Tennessee Road

Two black bears were caught fighting on the side of a road in East Tennessee.

Billie Jo and Micah Campbell were hanging out near Ely's Mill in Gatlinburg on Monday (April 25) when they noticed two black bears acting aggressively. They managed to record the fight as it escalated into a full-on brawl between the bears, with the animals snapping and pouncing on one another, per WATE.

The Campbells shared the video with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, who reposted the video on its official Facebook page to warn Smoky Mountains visitors of the dangers of wild bears. The post also speculated what the fight could have been about, suggesting it was a dispute over food.

"This video was captured while the Campbell's were safe inside a garage but shows how strong and aggressive these magnificent creatures can be," the post states. "While it's a little bit early for bears to engage in battle for dominance during breeding season, we believe it may have been a dispute over a food source considering the size of both animals.

Check out the video here or watch below to see the brawling bears in action.