Princess Diana's Friend Calls 'The Crown' Season 5 'Sadistic & Cruel'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 24, 2022

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

A friend of the late Princess Diana has slammed Netflix's hit show The Crown for portraying Diana's final moments in its upcoming fifth season. One of the late royal's confidants, Simone Simmons, says the show will bring back the "most painful" times in Prince William and Prince Harry's lives, according to the Mirror.

"These are cruel, sadistic and wicked people to recreate these moments. They are the lowest of the low," she told The Sun. "They are rewriting history as they go along and that’s what makes me very angry. Netflix are deliberately reviving the most painful time in the boys’ lives. It’s forcing them to relive the pain, agony, and psychological torment they suffered when their mother died. Why do these callous, insensitive people feel the need to recreate that horrible day?"

The streaming service released the first official trailer for the new season last week, which shows Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana. The storyline will follow her tumultuous split from King Charles III and the royals. "People will never understand how it’s really been for me, I never stood a chance,” Debicki says over footage of the Princess speeding in a car and laying in a pool.

The new season will be available to stream on Netflix starting November 9th.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.