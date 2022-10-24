Selena Gomez Announces New Song For 'My Mind & Me' Documentary
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 24, 2022
A new solo song from Selena Gomez is officially on the way. On Monday, October 24th, the pop star took to Instagram to announce that she will be releasing a song called "My Mind & Me" to coincide with the release of her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name. The track drops on November 3rd at 5:00 A.M. PT/ 8:00 A.M. ET.
Earlier this month, Selena shared the first official trailer for her upcoming documentary. "Just be who you are, Selena," the singer says in a voiceover. "No one cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive." The trailer also hints that Selena will reflect on being a child star. "My whole life since I was a kid I've been working," she says while fighting off tears. "I don't want to be, like, super famous, but I do know that if I'm here I have to use that for good."
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will start streaming on Apple TV+ starting November 4th.
The song "My Mind & Me" will be Selena's first release that's not a collaboration since 2021's "De Una Vez." Earlier this year, the singer teased she was back in the studio working on a new album. "I just finished Season 4 of my cooking show [Selena + Chef], and I am in L.A. working on my album now," Gomez said in an interview with Deadline's Crew Call. She also teased that she would be open to taking her music on the road again. "I am open to a tour, 1,000 percent," she said. "But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time's right. It's not the top of my priority list."