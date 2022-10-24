Selena Gomez Announces New Song For 'My Mind & Me' Documentary

A new solo song from Selena Gomez is officially on the way. On Monday, October 24th, the pop star took to Instagram to announce that she will be releasing a song called "My Mind & Me" to coincide with the release of her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name. The track drops on November 3rd at 5:00 A.M. PT/ 8:00 A.M. ET.

Earlier this month, Selena shared the first official trailer for her upcoming documentary. "Just be who you are, Selena," the singer says in a voiceover. "No one cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive." The trailer also hints that Selena will reflect on being a child star. "My whole life since I was a kid I've been working," she says while fighting off tears. "I don't want to be, like, super famous, but I do know that if I'm here I have to use that for good."

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will start streaming on Apple TV+ starting November 4th.