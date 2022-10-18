The Real Reason Why Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Posed For Photos Together

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet over the weekend when they were seen posing for photos together for the first time, squashing years of rumors of a feud between the pair stemming from the latter's marriage to Gomez's ex Justin Bieber.

Social media went wild when the 30-year-old Rare Beauty founder and the 25-year-old model posed side by side for photos at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angels on Saturday (October 15). Both women looked stunning as they struck a pose, Gomez in a black blazer suit and Bieber in a midriff-exposed rouged gown. A source close to Gomez told E! News what led to the now-famous pics, shot by photographer Tyrell Hampton.

"They were at the same event and were asked to take a photo together," the source said. "They agreed and decided to clear up the rumors once and for all. They wanted to show that there's really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place. It was a moment and an opportunity to put all of the noise behind them and they took it."