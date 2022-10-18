The Real Reason Why Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Posed For Photos Together
By Sarah Tate
October 18, 2022
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet over the weekend when they were seen posing for photos together for the first time, squashing years of rumors of a feud between the pair stemming from the latter's marriage to Gomez's ex Justin Bieber.
Social media went wild when the 30-year-old Rare Beauty founder and the 25-year-old model posed side by side for photos at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angels on Saturday (October 15). Both women looked stunning as they struck a pose, Gomez in a black blazer suit and Bieber in a midriff-exposed rouged gown. A source close to Gomez told E! News what led to the now-famous pics, shot by photographer Tyrell Hampton.
"They were at the same event and were asked to take a photo together," the source said. "They agreed and decided to clear up the rumors once and for all. They wanted to show that there's really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place. It was a moment and an opportunity to put all of the noise behind them and they took it."
A source close to Hailey and Justin Bieber also told the outlet the former was "happy they could squash any tension" and that the latter is glad they can show that "there is truly no bad blood" between them.
"This is something that has been weighing on everyone's shoulders for years and Hailey feels relieved," the source said. "Hailey and Selena obviously don't speak regularly but Hailey is relieved to know if they see each other at events, it won't feel stressful or awkward."
The unexpected photoshoot comes weeks after Bieber opened up about her marriage with the "Peaches" singer and the hate she gets online because of their relationship, specifically referencing those who accuse her of "stealing" him away from Gomez. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she refuted any claims that they cheated while he was with Gomez, saying it's "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship."
"I guess maybe that just comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with somebody else," she said. "And that's fine. You can wish that all you want but that's just not the case."