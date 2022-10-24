This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

October 24, 2022

Girl holding a hamburger in her hands sitting in a car. Unhealthy eating concept
Photo: Getty Images

Fast food has a special place in the hearts of Americans, thanks to its convenience and addicting flavors. Most restaurants and brands have been in the country for decades.

We're not just talking about titans like McDonald's and Taco Bell or heavy hitters like Chick-fil-A and Whataburger. There are regional and state-specific businesses that have die-hard fans lining up for their delicious burgers, fried chicken, tacos, and other offerings.

For those curious about those longtime establishments, LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state. For Florida, that honor goes to Georgia Pig!

"Many of Florida’s historic restaurants are focused on seafood, not fast food, though the state was the home of the first (now shuttered) Burger King location. In 1953, Fort Lauderdale also welcomed Georgia Pig, a quick ‘n’ dirty little barbecue joint that is still open today. The Pig (as locals call it) serves up saucy BBQ sandwiches, as well as platters and more standard burgers and hot dogs."

If you're interested in dining at a piece of history, you can find Georgia Pig at 1285 S State Rd 7 in Fort Lauderdale. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and catering.

Check out the full list of historic fast-food joints on LoveFood's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.