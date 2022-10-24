This Is North Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant

Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.

So which restaurant is considered the most historic fast food spot in North Carolina?

The Roast Grill

The Roast Grill serves up some of the best hot dogs in North Carolina — and only hot dogs because no burgers can be found at this tiny shop in Raleigh that has become a staple of the community since opening its doors 80 years ago.

The Roast Grill is located at 7 S West Street in Raleigh.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"This odd little hot dog shop opened up in 1940 and retains a sense of old-school charm. The epitome of a hole-in-the-wall, the Roast Grill only has 13 seats and serves nothing but hot dogs, Coke in glass bottles, beer, and a small selection of Greek desserts. That's it. The ownership is famously anti-ketchup, preferring to put a dash of hot sauce on the dogs, along with chili and mustard."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see all the best historic fast food restaurants around the country.