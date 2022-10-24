This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant

Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.

So which restaurant is considered the most historic fast food spot in South Carolina?

Groucho's Deli

Groucho's Deli first opened its doors in Columbia over 80 years ago and has continued to serve as "your neighborhood deli" ever since, with favorites like the Big Dipper, Turkey Sub, The Pink Moose, International Dip and many more.

Groucho's Deli has several locations around South Carolina. Find your nearest location at the website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The 'Groucho' of Groucho's Deli is actually Harold Miller, a man who looked, talked and acted so much like Groucho Marx that he earned himself a distinctive nickname. Miller started his quick service deli in 1941, serving up his original recipes for sandwich dressings, potato salad, and coleslaw. While the multiple Groucho's locations also have a retail spot, they're most famous for their sandwiches topped with Miller's Formula 45 sauce."

