This Is The Best Horror Movie About Minnesota

Horror is one of the most enduring popular film genres. The consistently do well at the box office, and the most iconic characters, like Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger, often live on in our cultural zeitgeist. One horror scholar, Mathias Clasen, suggests the reason why people love horror movies so much is because they are "a risk-free way to vicariously experience threats and rehearse one's responses to those threats."

Perhaps that's why horror movies set close to home are even more...well, horrifying. It makes us feel even closer to the action, and thus, when we make it out of a horror movie unscathed, we feel an even bigger sense of accomplishment.

So, what's the best horror movie based in Minnesota? Jennifer's Body. Here's what Far Out Magazine had to say about the film:

For anyone that has seen the now-cult-classic film Jennifer’s Body starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, you’ll know full well that the setting plays a big part in the horror of the storyline—primarily, the town in which they live, and the place that the band goes to sacrifice Jennifer. Both of these places are appropriately named the ‘Devil’s Kettle’. Although the film keeps the location somewhat ambiguous, Devil’s Kettle is actually a real place. Specifically, the falls in the film can be found on Minnesota’s North Shore. The striking location sits above Lake Superior about a mile inland on the Brule River at Judge C.R. Magney State Park near Grand Marais, Minnesota.

You can watch Jennifer's Body on Paramount+, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.