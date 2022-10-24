This Is The Best Horror Movie About Missouri

Horror is one of the most enduring popular film genres. The consistently do well at the box office, and the most iconic characters, like Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger, often live on in our cultural zeitgeist. One horror scholar, Mathias Clasen, suggests the reason why people love horror movies so much is because they are "a risk-free way to vicariously experience threats and rehearse one's responses to those threats."

Perhaps that's why horror movies set close to home are even more...well, horrifying. It makes us feel even closer to the action, and thus, when we make it out of a horror movie unscathed, we feel an even bigger sense of accomplishment.

So, what's the best horror movie based in Missouri? You're Next. Here's what the Columbia Missourian had to say about the film:

"Shot in a five-bedroom, English-style house on the north side of [Columbia], You're Next follows a wealthy family gathered to reunite and celebrate the parents' anniversary amid troubling secrets. Crossbow-wielding intruders interrupt the family dinner, terrorizing all in attendance as they are forced to spend the night fighting for their lives."

You can watch You're Next from the comfort of your own home on YouTube, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video and Peacock.