This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Texas

If you love the taste of authentic Korean cuisine, you're not alone. The nation has thousands of amazing Korean restaurants that serve up some of the best dishes.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best Korean restaurants. The website states, "Asian food has become an all-American culinary trend, and Korean food is no exception. The flavor profiles cover all the bases from sour and savory to sweet and spicy, and menu items range from kimchi and bulgogi to barbecue and even tacos."

According to the list, the best Korean restaurant in Texas is Seoul Asian Market and Cafe in San Antonio. Cheapism recommends trying out the kimchi pancakes if you eat that this place. The website explains:

"San Antonio's Seoul Asian Market is a one-stop-shop for Korean culture and community. This is a full-service Asian market along with an attached cafe serving Korean dishes. The standout kimchi pancake is a bestseller for its crispy and chewy texture with savory and sour notes. Combine the trip for a sit-down meal and an Asian pantry stock-up at the same time."

The full list of each state's best Korean restaurants can be found on Cheapism's website.