This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Alabama

A Homewood bakery is being credited for having the tastiest cookie in Alabama.

Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookies in every U.S. state, which included the Chocolate Chip at Cookie Fix as the top choice for Alabama.

"With a perfect Yelp score, Cookie Fix is every cookie lover's dream," Love Food wrote. "Fresh batches of soft, chewy, and gooey cookies are baked daily, with over 60 flavors on offer on their rotating menu. The only cookie available every day of the week though is the unbeatable chocolate chip. Customers consistently dub it their favorite and say it's one of the best chocolate chip cookies they've ever had."

Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state is listed below: