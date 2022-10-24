This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Pennsylvania

A West Homestead bakery is being credited for having the tastiest cookie in Pennsylvania.

Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookies in every U.S. state, which included the Chocolate Chip at Nancy B's Bakery as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Nancy B's Bakery are the self-proclaimed bakers of the 'best chocolate chip cookie' in the world, and it's hard to argue with them," Love Food wrote. "Customers all agree that these chocolate chip cookies are something special. Incredibly large, thick and delicious, the cookies have a heavenly texture and just the right amount of chocolate chips. Come early in the morning and you might catch a batch straight from the oven."

