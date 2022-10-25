$1.5 Million Worth Of Drugs Discovered In Abandoned Apartment

Apartment staff in Washington made a shocking discovery while checking out an abandoned unit, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF) recovered $1.5 million worth of drugs from an Everett apartment on October 19, per a news release. Authorities said employees were processing an eviction when the manager spotted a huge amount of drugs inside the apartment.

The manager immediately called 911, and the Everett Police Department responded to the scene. Because there were so many drugs, they reportedly called for backup. The department's Anti-Crime team and SRDTF arrived to assist with the investigation and removal of narcotics.