$1.5 Million Worth Of Drugs Discovered In Abandoned Apartment
By Zuri Anderson
October 25, 2022
Apartment staff in Washington made a shocking discovery while checking out an abandoned unit, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF) recovered $1.5 million worth of drugs from an Everett apartment on October 19, per a news release. Authorities said employees were processing an eviction when the manager spotted a huge amount of drugs inside the apartment.
The manager immediately called 911, and the Everett Police Department responded to the scene. Because there were so many drugs, they reportedly called for backup. The department's Anti-Crime team and SRDTF arrived to assist with the investigation and removal of narcotics.
Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force Seized $1.5 Million in Drugs inside Everett Apartment @EverettPolice @HSISeattle— snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) October 24, 2022
Full news release here: https://t.co/KPFi6tcRDf pic.twitter.com/GPQuaUoYpk
Images shared by cops show many bags containing pills, crystals, powdery substances, and even blocks with "2021" embedded on them.
After the seizure, investigators began suspecting a "high-level drug trafficking organization" was involved with this.
"Inside the apartment, detectives recovered over 3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, over 100,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, over 21,000 grams of methamphetamine, and 101 gallons of ethanol," according to SCSO's statement.
Authorities have identified two persons of interest in the case, so far. Nobody has been arrested yet. The investigation is ongoing.