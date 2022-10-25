'Disgusting': Texas Pizzeria Criticized For 'Jeffrey Dahmer Special'
By Ginny Reese
October 25, 2022
One pizzeria in Texas is getting slammed after putting a "Jeffrey Dahmer Special" pie on display for Halloween. According to the Daily Mail, the specialty pie has fake blood, guts, and body parts. Customers are not happy about the specialty pie.
According to the manager of Capital Pizza in Lubbock, Kiefer Slusher-Davidson, the prop has Ramen noodles with fake blood, prosthetic body parts, and pepperoncini garnish. The pizza is only a prop and isn't actually a menu item.
Slusher-Davidson told Everything Lubbock, "One of our waitresses came up with the idea and made the pizza and just put it up as a fun prop for Halloween."
Blame Halloween or Netflix, or both ... but a Texas pizzeria is cutting off a slice of the ghoulish Jeffrey Dahmer fascination -- which is pissing off some people and drawing others into the joint. https://t.co/qK3S8yt4ve— TMZ (@TMZ) October 22, 2022
The fake pizza has been on display for about three weeks. They've received complaints about the prop being in poor taste, but there have also been lots of fans. Slusher-Davidson said, "Like I said, it's a fun prop. I suppose [it] will become either famous or infamous."
Online critics of the prop have called it "disgusting" and "disturbing." Some say that the Halloween prop is disrespectful to the families of the serial killer's victims.