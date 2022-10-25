'Disgusting': Texas Pizzeria Criticized For 'Jeffrey Dahmer Special'

By Ginny Reese

October 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One pizzeria in Texas is getting slammed after putting a "Jeffrey Dahmer Special" pie on display for Halloween. According to the Daily Mail, the specialty pie has fake blood, guts, and body parts. Customers are not happy about the specialty pie.

According to the manager of Capital Pizza in Lubbock, Kiefer Slusher-Davidson, the prop has Ramen noodles with fake blood, prosthetic body parts, and pepperoncini garnish. The pizza is only a prop and isn't actually a menu item.

Slusher-Davidson told Everything Lubbock, "One of our waitresses came up with the idea and made the pizza and just put it up as a fun prop for Halloween."

The fake pizza has been on display for about three weeks. They've received complaints about the prop being in poor taste, but there have also been lots of fans. Slusher-Davidson said, "Like I said, it's a fun prop. I suppose [it] will become either famous or infamous."

Online critics of the prop have called it "disgusting" and "disturbing." Some say that the Halloween prop is disrespectful to the families of the serial killer's victims.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.