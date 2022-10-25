'Disgusting': Texas Pizzeria Criticized For 'Jeffrey Dahmer Special'

One pizzeria in Texas is getting slammed after putting a "Jeffrey Dahmer Special" pie on display for Halloween. According to the Daily Mail, the specialty pie has fake blood, guts, and body parts. Customers are not happy about the specialty pie.

According to the manager of Capital Pizza in Lubbock, Kiefer Slusher-Davidson, the prop has Ramen noodles with fake blood, prosthetic body parts, and pepperoncini garnish. The pizza is only a prop and isn't actually a menu item.

Slusher-Davidson told Everything Lubbock, "One of our waitresses came up with the idea and made the pizza and just put it up as a fun prop for Halloween."