Here Are Texas' Best Boutique Hotels For Less Than $200 Per Night

By Ginny Reese

October 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We all could use a little getaway, whether that be in a dream far-off land or right here in Texas. But no one wants to spend a lot of money.

Upgraded Points compiled a list of the 13 best boutique hotels in Texas that cost less than $200 per night. The website states, "It’s not surprising that boutique hotels have risen in popularity over the last few years. These spots offer unique environments, quirky design, and an edgy atmosphere you just don’t usually get on a corporate level."

According to the report, here are the top 13 best and most affordable boutique hotels in Texas:

Learn more about these special boutique hotels on Upgraded Points' website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.