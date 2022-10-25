Here Are Texas' Best Boutique Hotels For Less Than $200 Per Night
By Ginny Reese
October 25, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
We all could use a little getaway, whether that be in a dream far-off land or right here in Texas. But no one wants to spend a lot of money.
Upgraded Points compiled a list of the 13 best boutique hotels in Texas that cost less than $200 per night. The website states, "It’s not surprising that boutique hotels have risen in popularity over the last few years. These spots offer unique environments, quirky design, and an edgy atmosphere you just don’t usually get on a corporate level."
According to the report, here are the top 13 best and most affordable boutique hotels in Texas:
- Austin Motel in Austin
- Heywood Hotel in Austin
- Lone Star Court in Austin
- Belmont Hotel in Dallas
- NYLO Dallas Southside in Dallas
- Hotel Havana in San Antonio
- The Stella Hotel in Bryan
- Dofflemeyer Hotel in San Saba
- El Cosmico in Marfa
- The Spur Hotel inArcher City
- Gage Hotel in Marathon
- Rancho Loma in Talpa
Learn more about these special boutique hotels on Upgraded Points' website.