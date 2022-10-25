Ice Spice Reacts To Alleged Halloween Costume Inspired By Her

Ice Spice's song "Munch (Feelin' U)" recently blew over the summer and she's already been turned into a Halloween costume.



On Monday, October 24, the rising rapper reposted an image of a Halloween costume based on her likeness. The look of the costume appears to be inspired by her outfit in the video for "No Clarity," which dropped last year. There's no confirmation that the costume actually exists in Spirit's Halloween stores. Nonetheless, the rapper felt the need to let her followers know how she felt about the costume.



“Nah this is outrageous,” Spice wrote in her Instagram Story.