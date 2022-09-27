Nicki Minaj Will Headline Powerhouse NYC 2022

Nicki Minaj's upcoming headlining performance follows a very active year for the Queens rapper. She's spent the past year delivering new music like "Bussin" and "Do We Have A Problem" featuring Lil Baby. Throughout the year, she continued to serve up other collaborations like "We Go Up" featuring Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray's "Blick Blick" and Bleu's "Love In The Way."



At the moment, Nicki is expected to hit the Powerhouse stage solo, but you never know if she'll bring out any of her recent collaborators. She just delivered her latest single "Super Freaky Girl" along with the "Queen-Mix" featuring JT of City Girls, Maliibu Miitch, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, and Akbar V. During her Rolling Loud set, she brought out Lil Uzi Vert, BIA, Fivio Foreign and G Herbo. Clearly she has plenty of guests to choose from.



Powerhouse NYC is going down on October 29 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Grab your tickets now!