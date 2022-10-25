Imagine Dragons Celebrate Halloween Early With 'Bones' Remix And New Video

By Katrina Nattress

October 26, 2022

Photo: Ray Davidson

Imagine Dragons are celebrating Halloween early with a remix of their single "Bones" from German electronic group Twocolors that comes complete with a new spooky video. The new black and white clip takes shots from the original "Thriller" inspired visuals but focuses more on the dance parts (it is a dance remix after all). The band has been leaning into the spookiness of the single this year and also recently launched a merch collection dedicated to the song that is perfect for Halloween.

“I’ve always loved that ‘Thriller’ was both scary and playful. I didn’t know as a kid if I wanted to watch it again or not for fear of the ensuing nightmares, but I always came back for more with my eyes half-closed,” singer Dan Reynolds said in a statement about the original video. “The idea of punishing Wall Street with a zombie infection felt like an enjoyable time. And it was.”

As for the song itself, Reynolds explained its origin when it was released earlier this year. "'Bones' is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life," he explained at the time. "I'm alway in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come — that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song."

Watch the video for the new "Bones" remix below.

Imagine Dragons
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.