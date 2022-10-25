Imagine Dragons Celebrate Halloween Early With 'Bones' Remix And New Video

Imagine Dragons are celebrating Halloween early with a remix of their single "Bones" from German electronic group Twocolors that comes complete with a new spooky video. The new black and white clip takes shots from the original "Thriller" inspired visuals but focuses more on the dance parts (it is a dance remix after all). The band has been leaning into the spookiness of the single this year and also recently launched a merch collection dedicated to the song that is perfect for Halloween.

“I’ve always loved that ‘Thriller’ was both scary and playful. I didn’t know as a kid if I wanted to watch it again or not for fear of the ensuing nightmares, but I always came back for more with my eyes half-closed,” singer Dan Reynolds said in a statement about the original video. “The idea of punishing Wall Street with a zombie infection felt like an enjoyable time. And it was.”

As for the song itself, Reynolds explained its origin when it was released earlier this year. "'Bones' is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life," he explained at the time. "I'm alway in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come — that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song."

Watch the video for the new "Bones" remix below.