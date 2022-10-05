Imagine Dragons Drop Spooky Merch Collection Just In Time For Halloween
By Katrina Nattress
October 5, 2022
Spooky szn is here, and Imagine Dragons are celebrating with a new merch collection dedicated to their single "Bones."
The collection is perfect for Halloween, with shirts featuring glow in the dark skeletons, a hoodie for that cold weather, and even a creepy "treat bag."
As for the song itself, singer Dan Reynolds explained its origin when it was released earlier this year. "'Bones' is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life," he explained at the time. "I'm alway in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come — that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song."
The "Bones" collection is available to shop at Imagine Dragons' online store. See their Instagram announcement below.
Last month, Reynolds revealed that he and his wife Aja Volkman had split up after attempting to reconcile their marriage.
"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," he wrote in a statement. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."
The couple, who shares three children — Arrow Eve, 10, twins Gia James and Coco Rae, 5, and Valentine, 2 — initially split in April 2018 and attempted to reconcile their marriage that November. At the end of 2019, Reynolds even re-proposed to Volkman.