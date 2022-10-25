James Corden Apologizes Again For 'Ungracious' Behavior Toward Server

James Corden has apologized once again for his "ungracious" behavior toward a server at a restaurant in New York City that left the owner blasting the Into the Woods star on social media.

During Monday's (October 24) episode of The Late Late Show, the host addressed the drama he's been embroiled in for the last week after Balthazar owner Keith McNally slammed Corden for his reported "abusive" behavior and briefly banned him from the restaurant. While he prefers to "adopt a British attitude" and "never complain, never explain," he felt it was important to own up to his mistakes, per Page Six.

"Because I don't shout or scream — like I didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language — I have been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong, right? But the truth is I have," he said. "I made a rude comment. And it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."

Corden specifically addressed the incident in which McNally claimed he berated a server for getting his wife, Julia Carey's, order wrong, saying it stems from her having food allergies. Telling the audience that he values and respects servers, he acknowledged how his behavior was inappropriate.

"In the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself," he said. "And it is a comment I deeply regret."

The Late Late Show host shouted out the restaurant for its food and service, saying he "genuinely" loves it there and hopes to return someday. Corden added that he plans to apologize to McNally in person.

His latest statement comes days after an interview with the New York Times in which he walked back his previous apology, claiming that he "[hasn't] done anything wrong." In response, McNally told TMZ advised Corden that "the best way for [him] to retrieve some of the vast respect the public had for him before this incident is to own up to it and apologize to the young servers he abused."

Watch Corden's full apology in the video below.