The update follows McNally's post earlier that same day calling Corden, "a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man... And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don't often 86 a customer, to today I 86'd Corden. It did not make me laugh."

He went on to give two examples of "the funny man's treatment of my staff." The first claims that Corden was "extremely nasty" to the manager at Balthazar after finding a hair in his meal, which was already finished when he called over the manager. Corden reportedly demanded, “Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that."

The second alleges that Corden yelled at a server after the kitchen messed up his order. "You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!"