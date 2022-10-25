Minnesota Man Accidentally Shoots Himself While Getting Corn Out Of Boot

A Minnesota man accidentally shot himself in the leg on Saturday (October 22) while at a corn maze, according to Inforum.

The incident occurred at 11:43 a.m on Saturday at the Twin Cities Corn Maze, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. The 38-year-old man was near the corn pit —which is essentially a pile of shelled corn, kind of like a sandbox— when he bent over at the waist to remove some rogue corn from his boot. That's when the firearm he had been carrying on his hip discharged.

The man, whose identity was not provided, was then taken to the hospital, according to police. Luckily, no other injuries or property damage were reported, and the festival resumed normal operation following the incident.

According to police, the man had a valid permit to carry, and thus he was carrying the firearm legally. At the time of this writing, detectives are still trying to determine exactly why the firearm discharged.

