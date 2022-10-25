Minnesota Man Accidentally Shoots Himself While Getting Corn Out Of Boot

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 25, 2022

Sweet Corn eating at Minnesota State Fair
Photo: Getty Images

A Minnesota man accidentally shot himself in the leg on Saturday (October 22) while at a corn maze, according to Inforum.

The incident occurred at 11:43 a.m on Saturday at the Twin Cities Corn Maze, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. The 38-year-old man was near the corn pit —which is essentially a pile of shelled corn, kind of like a sandbox— when he bent over at the waist to remove some rogue corn from his boot. That's when the firearm he had been carrying on his hip discharged.

The man, whose identity was not provided, was then taken to the hospital, according to police. Luckily, no other injuries or property damage were reported, and the festival resumed normal operation following the incident.

According to police, the man had a valid permit to carry, and thus he was carrying the firearm legally. At the time of this writing, detectives are still trying to determine exactly why the firearm discharged.

The Twin Cities Corn Maze is located at 8001 109th Avenue in North Brooklyn Park. They're open seasonally on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Head over to the Twin Cities Corn Maze website for more information.

