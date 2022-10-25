Philly Man Accused Of Killing Driving Instructor After Negative Evaluation

A Philadelphia man has been charged with the killing of a FedEx employee after the victim did not approve him to be a driver for the delivery company, according to FOX News.

59-year-old Keith Lamont Blount allegedly killed 51-year-old Batholomew Masciulli on October 7 in the Cargo City area of the Philadelphia International Airport, according to prosecutors. Tinicum Township police officers found Masciulli inside a Jeep with a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Every homicide is a tragedy, but it is particularly shocking when this level of violence occurs in a place that we want to believe is safe – our workplaces, our schools, our houses of worship," District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement. "The victim in this case had been an employee of FedEx for 28 years, and he had been assigned to evaluate the readiness of a fellow employee to become a driver for FedEx. When the defendant did not receive a positive evaluation, he decided to retaliate in the worst way possible."

Blount has been charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree and firearms charges, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office. In addition, Blount has also been charged for allegedly shooting at police officers who were trying to take him into custody following the murder. He is being held without bail.