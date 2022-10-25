Philly Man Accused Of Killing Driving Instructor After Negative Evaluation

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 25, 2022

Road rage (male)
Photo: Getty Images

A Philadelphia man has been charged with the killing of a FedEx employee after the victim did not approve him to be a driver for the delivery company, according to FOX News.

59-year-old Keith Lamont Blount allegedly killed 51-year-old Batholomew Masciulli on October 7 in the Cargo City area of the Philadelphia International Airport, according to prosecutors. Tinicum Township police officers found Masciulli inside a Jeep with a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Every homicide is a tragedy, but it is particularly shocking when this level of violence occurs in a place that we want to believe is safe – our workplaces, our schools, our houses of worship," District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement. "The victim in this case had been an employee of FedEx for 28 years, and he had been assigned to evaluate the readiness of a fellow employee to become a driver for FedEx. When the defendant did not receive a positive evaluation, he decided to retaliate in the worst way possible."

Blount has been charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree and firearms charges, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office. In addition, Blount has also been charged for allegedly shooting at police officers who were trying to take him into custody following the murder. He is being held without bail.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.