This Is North Carolina's Most Common Superstition

Spooky season is upon us, so now is the time to cozy up to watch a scary movie, grab a group of friends to check out a haunted house or read up on some frightening tales by your favorite horror author.

Given the atmosphere that surrounds Halloween, some people may be more on edge about superstitions they find creepy, like avoiding walking under ladders or panicking when a black cat crosses your path. However not all superstitions are about bad luck, such as picking up a penny if you see if laying heads up on the ground or having a ladybug land on you.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino decided to see the most common superstition in each state, using Google AdWords to analyze more than 200 terms related to superstitions and luck, both good and bad, to find the most disproportionately popular term in each state. Of 1,000 Americans surveyed in the report, 83% say the believe in good luck while just 50% believe in bad luck.

The most common superstition overall is throwing salt over your shoulder to ward off bad luck if you spill salt, the most popular choice for 17 states.

According to the report, North Carolina's most common superstition is the fear of a black cat crossing your path, which is believed by many to be a sign that will bring bad luck. North Carolinians aren't the only ones who get a chill up their spine when they think of the supposedly creepy creatures. Black cats are also the most common superstition for New York and South Carolina.

Check out the full list to see the most common superstitions around the country.