This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Virginia

An Arlington bakery is being credited for having the tastiest cookie in Virginia.

Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookies in every U.S. state, which included the Chocolate Chip as the top choice for Virginia.

"Chocolate chip cookie-lovers, rejoice – this bakery in Arlington has everything you've dreamed of," Love Food wrote. "Not only is their regular chocolate chip cookie mouth-wateringly good, there are several imaginative takes on the classic cookies as well. There's a brown butter version with chocolate chunks and a brookie – a cross between a chocolate chip cookie and a brownie – as well as versions with Oreos or Reese's. Nothing beats the classic though."

Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state is listed below: