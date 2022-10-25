This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Virginia
By Jason Hall
October 25, 2022
An Arlington bakery is being credited for having the tastiest cookie in Virginia.
Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookies in every U.S. state, which included the Chocolate Chip as the top choice for Virginia.
"Chocolate chip cookie-lovers, rejoice – this bakery in Arlington has everything you've dreamed of," Love Food wrote. "Not only is their regular chocolate chip cookie mouth-wateringly good, there are several imaginative takes on the classic cookies as well. There's a brown butter version with chocolate chunks and a brookie – a cross between a chocolate chip cookie and a brownie – as well as versions with Oreos or Reese's. Nothing beats the classic though."
Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Chocolate Chip at Cookie Fix
- Alaska- Peanut Butter Cookie at Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop
- Arizona- Snickerdoodle Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich at Churn
- Arkansas- Chocolate Chip at The Root Cafe
- California- White Chocolate Raspberry at Milk Jar Cookies
- Colorado- Chocolate Chip at Paradise Bakery
- Connecticut- Peanut Butter Sandwich at Sift Bake Shop
- Delaware- Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies at Frank & Louie's Italian Specialties
- Florida- Pistachio Toffee Chocolate at Gideon's Bakehouse
- Georgia- Lavender Shortbread at Back in the Day Bakery
- Hawaii- Matcha Oreo at Edible
- Idaho- OG at Chip
- Illinois- Iced Sugar Cookie at Sweet Mandy B's
- Indiana- Chocolate Chip at Amelia's
- Iowa- Chocolate Chip at Scenic Route Bakery
- Kansas- Vegan Chocolate Chip at Mud Pie Vegan Bakery & Coffee
- Kentucky- Chocolate Chip at Please & Thank You
- Louisiana- Cookies + Milk at Willa Jean
- Maine- Chocolate Chip at Standard Baking Co.
- Maryland- Red Velvet at The Baked Bear
- Massachusetts- Triple Chocolate Chip at Blunch
- Michigan- Sea Salt Chocolate Chip at Avalon International Breads
- Minnesota- Chocolate Chip at Pizzeria Lola
- Mississippi- Chocolate Chip at Abe's Grill
- Missouri- Chocolate Chip at The Russell
- Montana- Chocolate Chip at MineShaft Pasty
- Nebraska- Malted Milk Chocolate Oreo at Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop
- Nevada- Chocolate Chip at Zenaida's Cafe
- New Hampshire- Chocolate Chip at Elephantine Bakery
- New Jersey- Chocolate Chip at The Corner
- New Mexico- Peanut Butter Cookie at Rude Boy Cookies
- New York- Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie at Levain Bakery
- North Carolina- Salty Chipwich Ice Cream Sandwich
- North Dakota- Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie at Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café
- Ohio- Tollhouse Cookie at Pattycake Bakery
- Oklahoma- Cinnamon Roll Cookies at Barbee Cookies
- Oregon- Chocolate Chip at Courier Coffee
- Pennsylvania- Chocolate Chip at Nancy B's Bakery
- Rhode Island- Chocolate Chip at Wildflour Vegan Bakery
- South Carolina- Ginger Molasses Cookie at Sugar Bakeshop
- South Dakota- S'mores Cookie at Mary's Mountain Cookies
- Tennessee- Cookie Skillet at Kooky Canuck
- Texas- Chocolate Chip at Tiny's Milk & Cookies
- Utah- Chocolate Chip at Buds
- Vermont- Chocolate Chip at Vermont Cookie Love
- Virginia- Chocolate Chip at Bakeshop
- Washington- Chocolate Chip at Hello Robin
- West Virginia- Chocolate Chip at Apple Annie's
- Wisconsin- Cookies and Milk at Graze
- Wyoming- Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie at Persephone Bakery