This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State

Carbs are good for the soul, and nothing satisfies carb cravings quite like a hearty loaf of bread. Bread is universal and is served in great variety. Restaurants often serve bread in small quantities with oils and vinegars as a starter, but bakeries serve entire loaves of bread that you can take home. From white, to wheat, to rye, to pumpernickel, and everything in between, bread has stood the test of time. Regardless of your favorite, there is one bakery in the state of California that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best bread in the entire state can be found at the Bread Lounge located in Los Angeles. Lovefood recommended trying the Jerusalem bagels among other customer favorites.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best bread in California:

"From olive to walnut, the loaves at Bread Lounge, a small European-style bakery in LA’s Arts District, are so good they tend to sell out fast – so get there early. Other favorites include the Jerusalem bagels, potato and rosemary bread, and sourdough baguettes, and there’s also the usual whole wheat, multi-grain and country loaves, ciabatta, brioche, and challah, with everything leavened using natural yeast."