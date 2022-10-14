This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In California

This one is for the readers who crave a little something sweet after dinner. For those who dream of a chocolate pastry for breakfast, and for those who proudly embrace their sweet tooth.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the restaurant with the best dessert menu in all of California is Alex Madonna's Gold Rush Steak House located in San Luis Obispo. This one-of-a-kind restaurant is known for their "sweet champagne cake" and their fruit pie. Eat This Not That mentioned that when you are served the pink-colored cake with pink chocolate curls, you are likely sitting in a pink booth at the restaurant.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about Alex Madonna's Gold Rush Steak House dessert menu:

"Colorful and kitschy, the Madonna Inn is a San Luis Obispo institution. Over the years, its bakery and restaurant dessert menus have garnered devout fans, especially those who flock here for the pink champagne cake that's topped with pink chocolate ribbon curls. To get this right, enjoy your pink cake in a bright pink booth at Alex Madonna's Gold Rush Steak House. Also on the dessert menu are fruit pies, French pastries, banana splits, and more. "Pink Champagne cake is the best ever!!" one Yelp reviewer wrote. "It's a must every visit.'"