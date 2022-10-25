This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Nebraska

Nachos are a versatile dish depending on what you choose to top them with. Some restaurants take a more classic approach and offer a hearty plate of nachos topped with onion, tomato, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole, while others pile the popular dish with meat, cheese, and signature sauce. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your nachos, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves them better than the rest. This restaurant also happens to include a unique topping that might be the game changer we never knew we needed until now.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best nachos served in Nebraska can be found at Julio's in Omaha. This hearty dish is topped with a mountain of cheese, guacamole, tomatoes, olives, peppers, meat, and french fries. Yes, you read that correctly, french fries on top of nachos.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best Nachos in the entire state:

"If you've got a serious hankering for nachos in Nebraska, head to Julio's for "The Works," a loaded and luscious pile of pepper-filled, meaty, cheesy goodness on top of french fries with a cool scoop of guacamole on top. With fresh tomatoes, briny olives, and a generous helping of gooey cheese, The Works lives up to its titular name in glorious fashion. For those who want to go off the beaten path, the cajun chicken and brisket nachos are also winners. According to the Omaha World-Herald, Julio's awesome nacho renditions are a local fave."