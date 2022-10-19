This Is The Best Deli In Nebraska

Deli's are a grocery essential. What do you go to the deli for? Do you stop by for a sandwich and a lunch to-go, or get a few pounds of meat and cheese for the whole family? Regardless of your deli habits, there is one in each state that is better than the rest. Be it variety, friendliness of staff, or the best ingredients, this deli has a quality that keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best deli in all of Nebraska is Jacabo's Grocery located in Omaha. This deli is rated high due to its unique "Mexican twist."

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"Jacobo's offers up something a little different—it's a local deli that serves dishes with a Mexican twist. The combination is a hit among customers, with reviewers singing the praises of the chips and fresh salsa made in-house, tamales, meat, and produce. "Most beyond amazing place to come to get chips and their kick ass salsa and oh don't get me started on the bread… I'm like a kid at Christmas every time I come here," wrote a local regular."