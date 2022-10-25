This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona

The holidays are right around the corner, bringing in the familiar comfort of delicious desserts made from scratch. There aren't many desserts better than a nice warm pie straight out of the oven.

Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state. The website states, "Of course, like any other favorite food, there are regional favorites, but your taste buds will presumably agree that the following are some of the best in the country."

According to the list, the best pie in all of Arizona is the brown sugar peach pie at Mamma Toledo's The Pie Hole in Phoenix. The website explains what sets this eatery above the competition:

"Mamma Toledo's The Pie Hole is a beloved Phoenix spot dedicated to making pie with love and intention. What began as a food truck quickly became a brick-and-mortar store, though you'll often find the pie truck touring. For whole pies, you'll want to order online or call (602) 332-7346 at least a day in advance.

The Pie Hole's brown sugar peach pie blends the delicious and plump fruit with the goodness of brown sugar to create a dessert that is nothing short of delicious."

The full list of places to get each state's best pie can be found on Tasting Table's website.