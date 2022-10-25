This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Texas

The holidays are right around the corner, bringing in the familiar comfort of delicious desserts made from scratch. There aren't many desserts better than a nice warm pie straight out of the oven.

Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state. The website states, "Of course, like any other favorite food, there are regional favorites, but your taste buds will presumably agree that the following are some of the best in the country."

According to the list, the best pie in all of Texas is the pecan pie at Royers Cafe in Round Top. The website explains what sets this eatery above the competition:

"In the small Texas town of Round Top, residents and visitors flock to Royers Cafe for a taste of gourmet southern comfort food. Be sure to grab some dessert because these folks take their pie seriously — so seriously, in fact, that every pie is automatically served with ice cream (unless you request that it be left off). While the whole dessert menu is delicious, a true southern classic like pecan pie will not steer you wrong."

The full list of places to get each state's best pie can be found on Tasting Table's website.