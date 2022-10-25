This Texas Eatery Ranked Among The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In The US

Fried chicken is an American classic, and the nation's love for the dish is growing every day. It seems that fast food fried chicken joints are on every corner. In addition, even more restaurants are adding it to their menus.

Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life recently ranked America's top 10 best fried chicken restaurants. The study states, "Once known only as a cheap, often greasy picnic staple, today's fried chicken is just as likely to carry the spices of the Hawaiian Islands or be prepared by an on-site butcher."

According to the list, one Texas fried chicken restaurant is among the best. Max's Wine Dive in Houston landed on the list. The website explains what sets this eatery above the rest:

"Hardly a dive, this eatery on the trendy Washington Avenue restaurant row offers Texas cuisine kicked up a notch. Eclectic art and cheeky phrases like “No Working During Drinking Hours” adorn the funky space. There is also an outdoor patio out front."

According to the website, the eatery's menu includes local ingredients like "jalapeño and buttermilk marinade for the deep-fried chicken."

The full list of the country's top 10 best fried chicken restaurants can be found on Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life's website.