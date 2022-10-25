Two Colorado Cities Ranked High Among America's Best Places To Live

Americans are moving all the time, whether it's to a nearby city or several states away from their hometown. For those looking for their new home, U.S. News & World Report puts out a report every year highlighting the best places to live in the United States:

"To determine the Best Places to Live rankings, U.S. News looks at data on the country’s 150 most populous metro areas, including the cost of living, job market, crime rates, quality of education and more. The data is weighted based on responses from a survey of approximately 3,600 people throughout the U.S. to determine what matters most to them when picking their next places to live."

Two popular destinations in Colorado broke into the list's Top 5! That honor goes to Colorado Springs and Boulder!

Boulder actually held the No. 1 spot for two years in a row, but this time it dropped to the No. 4 spot. Researchers say this city boasts a strong job market, great quality of life, mountain landscapes, and wonderful schools. Colorado Springs came super close to claiming Boulder's crown, ranking at No. 2.

Here are the Top 10 best cities to live in the U.S.:

Huntsville, Alabama Colorado Springs, Colorado Green Bay, Wisconsin Boulder, Colorado San Jose, California Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina Fayetteville, Arkansas Portland, Maine Sarasota, Florida San Francisco, California

Check out U.S. News' full list of amazing places to live in the country.