Alcoholic Mountain Dew Coming To Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 26, 2022

Bottle of Mountain Dew drink on ice isolated on white
Photo: Getty Images

An alcoholic version of the iconic soft drink Mount Dew is coming to Ohio, according to the soda brand.

The company announced today (October 26) that "Hard MTN Dew" will be available to purchase in Ohio after requests from consumers. In fact, they said Ohio is the No. 1 most requested state from drinkers.

The alcoholic version of the soft drink contains 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), zero caffeine and no added sugar. It comes in four different flavors, including original, watermelon, black cherry and baja blast, and has 100 calories per 12 ounce serving. In addition, "Hard MTN Dew will be available in 24oz. single-serve cans and a 12-pack 12oz. can Mix Pack featuring three cans of each flavor," according to the brand's website.

Hard MTN Dew is being rolled out on a state-by-state basis. Currently, the drink is only available in nine other states: Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Virginia and Los Vegas, Nevada. However, they plan on announcing expanded availability throughout 2022.

So far, it looks like the drink is available in stores around Cincinnati and Cleveland. Use the Hard MTN Dew product finder to see a complete list of where the beverage can be found near you.

