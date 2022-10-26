Alcoholic Mountain Dew Coming To Ohio

An alcoholic version of the iconic soft drink Mount Dew is coming to Ohio, according to the soda brand.

The company announced today (October 26) that "Hard MTN Dew" will be available to purchase in Ohio after requests from consumers. In fact, they said Ohio is the No. 1 most requested state from drinkers.

The alcoholic version of the soft drink contains 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), zero caffeine and no added sugar. It comes in four different flavors, including original, watermelon, black cherry and baja blast, and has 100 calories per 12 ounce serving. In addition, "Hard MTN Dew will be available in 24oz. single-serve cans and a 12-pack 12oz. can Mix Pack featuring three cans of each flavor," according to the brand's website.