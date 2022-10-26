Dine At The Most Haunted Restaurant In Minnesota

Have you ever wanted to dine at a haunted eatery or local watering hole, potentially getting a side of chills with your delicious cuisine? Well, we have just the place for you.

Food Network recently compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in every state, and they named Black Woods Bar & Grill in Two Harbors as the spookiest in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about the establishment's history:

"Black Woods Bar & Grill has three locations in the North Star state, but its Two Harbors location tends to feel a little more spirited. Prior to the restaurant’s opening in 1994, the building housed an orphanage. Supposedly, a young orphan named Sarah fell down the stairs here; local lore has it that her restless spirit is the cause for some of the restaurant’s haunted happenings. Diners and staff alike have reported seeing a woman in a white gown who suddenly appears and then vanishes just as quickly; hearing phantom footsteps and disembodied voices; and feeling a cold chill as if someone is breathing down the back of their neck. Just about everyone on staff, many of whom have worked here for over 15 years, has their own Sarah story."