Dine At The Most Haunted Restaurant In Missouri

Have you ever wanted to dine at a haunted eatery or local watering hole, potentially getting a side of chills with your delicious cuisine? Well, we have just the place for you.

Food Network recently compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in every state, and they named the Lemp Mansion Restaurant & Inn in St. Louis as the spookiest in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about the establishment's history:

"The Lemp Mansion in St. Louis is a popular lunch spot as well as a dinner destination, when it exudes its full Victorian charm and classic soiree feel. But the mansion’s dark side is a well-known phenomenon among St. Louis locals and ghost hunters alike. Paranormal investigators have reported disembodied voices, sightings of otherworldly figures and EVP (Electronic Voice Phenomena) recordings of all kinds. The origins of the activity are unknown, but many speculate that a series of Lemp family tragedies might have something to do with it. Visitors have also reported feeling overcome with uneasiness and melancholy and discovering unexpected figures, orbs and shadows in photographs that weren’t present at the time they were taken."

To top it all off, the Lemp Mansion also serves incredible food. Try out their Steak Charles, named for Charles Lemp, and wash it down with a Lavender Lady Martini, named for Lillian Lemp, who had a penchant for wearing purple.