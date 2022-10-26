Dine At The Most Haunted Restaurant In Ohio

Have you ever wanted to dine at a haunted eatery or local watering hole, potentially getting a side of chills with your delicious cuisine? Well, we have just the place for you.

Food Network recently compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in every state, and they named the Golden Lamb in Lebanon as the spookiest in Ohio. Here's what they had to say about the establishment's history:

"Jonas Seaman founded The Golden Lamb in 1803 in the newly settled town Lebanon with a $4 license to operate a 'House of Public Entertainment.' He couldn’t have fathomed that two centuries later it’d remain a community gathering place that’s earned the nickname 'Lebanon’s Living Room.' But living locals aren’t the only fans; several spirits are still said to roam the rooms of the restaurant and hotel. There’s Clement L. Vallandingham, a renowned U.S. congressman from Ohio, who accidentally shot himself in the room that now bears his name; Ohio Supreme Court Justice Charles R. Sherman, who suddenly died at the Inn at the age of 41; and a little girl who is believed to be either the spirit of Sarah Stubbs, who lived at the Golden Lamb as a child, or Eliza Clay, the daughter of politician Henry Clay, who fell ill and perished here."

The food is to die for, as well. The Golden Lamb is known for their famous Sauerkraut Balls and Sister Lizzie's Shaker Sugar Pie. Try a slice, if you dare.