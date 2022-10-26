A Florida attorney known for fighting state helmet laws was killed in a motorcycle crash, and reports say he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Ron Smith, a 66-year-old Pinellas lawyer, and his girlfriend Brenda Jeanan Volpe died on August 20, according to a Tuesday (October 25) report from the Tampa Bay Times. Reporters learned the couple was riding a motorcycle on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County, on their way to a memorial service for a biker.

Smith reportedly tried to slow down for traffic ahead of him near the intersection with Eagle Chase Boulevard. He ended up losing control of the bike and crashing into a trailer attached to a pickup truck. Neither of them was wearing a helmet in the deadly crash.