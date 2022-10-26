Florida Man Pours Bleach Into Co-worker's Soda After Heated Argument: Cops

A Florida man is facing charges for allegedly pouring bleach into his co-worker's drink following a heated argument, according to WKMG.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office responded to a Dollar General in DeLand on Sunday (October 23). The employee told deputies he left a can of soda alone while he went to the restroom on his lunch break. When he returned, he took a sip and he noticed it tasted and smelled like bleach, according to an arrest report.

The victim reportedly called 911 and told his manager about the tainted soda, both of them moving the beverage into a backroom until authorities arrived. He also informed cops that he got into a verbal fight with one of his co-workers.

Surveillance video viewed by deputies shows 48-year-old Jerome Ellis pouring bleach into the can, per the report. Ellis allegedly cleaned up the can before returning shortly to spit into the soda, the sheriff's office wrote. The suspect even tried unplugging the surveillance system at one point, officials added.

Ellis admitted to pouring bleach into the victim's drink because he was being difficult to work with, according to the report. He was arrested on Monday (October 24) and charged with poisoning food or water and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.