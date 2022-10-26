Georgia Man Rages, Dumps Tea Dispensers On Employees Through Drive-Thru

An angry Georgia man recently threw a "temper tantrum" outside of what is suspected to be a McDonalds in Waynesboro, and his brazen actions will proceed criminal charges. According to WSB-TV, the man reached through the drive-thru window and began to throw anything that he could get his hands on from outside of the window. The video recorded by restaurant surveillance does not show the man in a car as it appears that he is on foot.

As the video continues, the enraged man grabs the tea dispensers located right beside the window and begins to pour them onto an employee who is urging him to stop. The suspect continues to pour out all of the tea and throw the dispensers onto the ground.